Harrogate alert after bogus police officers seize electric scooter from teenage boy in 'disturbing incident'

North Yorkshire Police have stepped up patrols after two bogus police officers in a black unmarked car dangerously mounted a pavement in Harrogate before “seizing” an electric scooter from a teenage boy.

By Graham Chalmers
Published 20th Mar 2023, 07:53 GMT- 1 min read

The disturbing incident happened in the Bilton area at around 7.20pm on Saturday, March 18 as the boy was pushing the scooter.

Police say it has caused a great deal of distress and anger both to him and his family.

Despite extensive enquiries including a trawl of CCTV in the area, the suspects have yet to be tracked down.

Police patrols have been stepped up the Bilton area of Harrogate while the investigation continues.
Checks are being carried out with neighbouring police forces in case the offenders have travelled into North Yorkshire.

Both suspects are described as white, medium build, tattoos on arms, and wearing black police-style clothing including combat trousers.

The car they were driving was black and possibly a Ford Mondeo or Ford Focus.

The victim was unable to see the registration number of the vehicle.

Anyone with information, dash-cam, doorbell or CCTV footage are urged to make a report without delay via the North Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101, option 1.

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Cimestoppers on 0800 555111 or by making an online report.

