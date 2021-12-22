Two men charged with murder after man is found dead in Harrogate

Two men will appear in court charged with murder in Harrogate.

The men, aged 36 and 38, were arrested on Monday night at a flat in Mayfield Grove, after police located the body of a man there.

DCI Jonathan Sygrove, of North Yorkshire Police’s Major Investigation Team, said: “I’d like to thank local residents for their patience and support while we carry out enquiries.

"I can reassure people that this was an isolated incident, and officers will remain in the area to provide ongoing reassurance and support to the community.”

The two men are due to appear at York Magistrates Court.

A third man arrested in connection with the incident has been released with no further action.