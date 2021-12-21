Murder investigation launched after man is found dead in Harrogate

North Yorkshire police have made three arrests after a man was found dead in Harrogate.

At about 11.30pm on Monday, December 20, North Yorkshire Police received a report that a man had died in Harrogate. Officers attended a flat in Mayfield Grove and located the body of a man.

Three men, two in their 30s and one in his 20s, were arrested at the flat on suspicion of murder. They remain in custody at this time.

Chief Inspector Andy Colbourne, County Commander, said: “I recognise that local residents will be extremely concerned by what has happened, but they can be reassured that an extensive investigation is underway.

“Officers will be conducting enquiries in the area, and the Neighbourhood Policing Team are carrying out extra patrols to provide further reassurance.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for the Major Investigation Team.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.