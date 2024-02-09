Two men arrested and suspected Class-A and Class-B drugs seized after police officers raid Ripon pub

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers entered and searched the South Lodge on Harrogate Road this morning (February 9) where a man in his 20s and a man in his 50s were arrested on suspicion of drugs offences.

A number of items were seized including what is believed to be cocaine, cannabis and items relating to drug supply.

They are both currently in police custody while the investigation continues and the substances will be sent to a lab to be analysed.

Sergeant Pierre Olesqui, from the Harrogate Outer Neighbourhood Policing Team that led the operation, said: “If you have any concerns about drugs in your community, we want to hear from you.

“We regularly act on information supplied by residents who want to ensure their community stays safe and drug-free.”

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and select option one.