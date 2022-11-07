The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between October 25 and October 28

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on October 25:

Jeremy Hodson, 53, of East Parade, Harrogate, received two motoring bans after he was caught drug-driving twice in the space of a fortnight. He was first caught on March 20 in Cambridge Street, Harrogate. A blood test revealed he was over the specified limit for Benzoylecgonine, a cocaine breakdown product. He was given a 12-month driving ban and fined £120. He was stopped again on April 4 on Alexandra Road, Harrogate, when he was driving a Jaguar X-type. Again, a blood test showed he was over the specified limit for the cocaine derivative. Hodson was given a further 18-month driving ban for this offence and fined £140. He was ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £34 statutory surcharge.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on October 27:

Nicholas Winhop Morgan, 45, of Knaresborough Road, Harrogate, was fined £130 for possessing cocaine in the town centre. He was caught with 32mg of the Class A drug in Oxford Street on July 30. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £52 surcharge.

Kelly Ann Todd, 44, of Parliament Terrace, Harrogate, was fined £40 for stealing over £200 of clothes from Marks & Spencer in the town centre. The thefts occurred at the Cambridge Street store on October 9. The total value of the items stolen was £246. Todd was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £16 surcharge.

Connor John Stone, 18, of King Edwards Drive, Harrogate, was given an 18-month community order for possessing a knife in public. Stone admitted carrying a locking butterfly knife with a fixed blade in Knapping Hill, Harrogate, on August 14. As part of the order, he will have to complete up to 30 days’ rehabilitation activity. He was fined £153 and ordered to pay £85 costs, along with a victim surcharge of £114. He had six points added to his licence for riding a motorbike without insurance in Knapping Hill on the same date. There was no separate penalty for riding the motorbike without a licence and using threatening behaviour towards a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress.

Robert Warner, 75, of Woodfield Drive, Harrogate, was given an 18-month conditional discharge for assaulting his neighbour. The pensioner was found guilty of assault by beating which occurred on July 24 last year. The male victim was named in court. Warner was ordered to pay £310 costs and a £22 victim surcharge.

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on October 28: