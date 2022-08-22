Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on August 9:

Stephen Andrew Walker, 28, of Wainfleet Road, Harrogate, received a six-month driving ban for speeding on the A64 at York. He was in a Skoda which was driven at a speed exceeding 70mph on the dual carriageway at Whitwell Hill on November 14, 2020. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs, along with a £34 surcharge.

Brandon David Hyde, 19, of Manor Close, Melmerby, was fined £40 for driving a VW Golf with insufficient “visual transmission of light through the windscreen”. He was stopped on the A61 at Harrogate on April 21 last year and charged with an offence under the Road Vehicles (Construction and Use) Regulations. He was ordered to pay £90 costs and a £34 statutory surcharge.

Michael William Joyce, 33, from Summerbridge, was given a six-month driving ban for failing to identify the driver in a suspected motoring offence. The offence occurred at the Traffic Bureau in York on March 5, 2021. Joyce, of Bramley Head Lane, West End, was fined £660 and ordered to pay £90 costs, along with a surcharge of £65.98. A separate allegation of speeding in a Ford vehicle on the A59 at Draughton was withdrawn by the prosecution.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on August 10:

Alan Dickinson, 42, of St Andrews Grove, Harrogate, was fined £100 and had three points added to his licence for speeding on The Stray. He was in a BMW 318D which was driven at a speed exceeding 30mph on the A6040 on September 1, 2021. He was ordered to pay a £34 surcharge.

Amos Ellis, 29, of Hookstone Close, Harrogate, was fined £853 and had eight points added to his licence for driving without due care and attention. The offence occurred on the A658 Buttersyke Bar on February 9. He was ordered to pay £110 costs and an £85 surcharge.

Graeme Phillips, 42, of Leconfield Drive, Wetherby, was fined £440 and had six points added to his licence for speeding on the A66 at Browson Bank. He was in a Mini Countryman which was driven at a speed exceeding 50mph on February 1 last year. He was ordered to pay £90 costs and a £44 surcharge.

Dylan Keane, 28, of Bower Court, Harrogate, received a 16-week jail sentence for assaulting a named woman, causing her actual bodily harm. The attack occurred at Hurstleigh Terrace, Harrogate, on May 19. Keane was jailed because the attack was “of a serious nature”, he was intoxicated at the time and he used his shod foot as a “weapon”. It was aggravated by his record of previous offending. He was ordered to pay a £154 victim surcharge.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on August 11:

Mark Joseph O’Brien, 26, of Spruisty Road, Jennyfields, was given a 12-month community order for attempting to supply cannabis at a Co-op store in Harrogate. The offence occurred at the Co-operative Food shop in Grantley Drive on August 3, when O’Brien attempted to supply just over 27g of the Class B drug. As part of the order, O’Brien must complete 40 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £90 surcharge.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on August 12:

Sam Cranfield, 36, of Regent Terrace, Harrogate, was ordered to complete outstanding unpaid work after he breached a community order. He failed to comply with the requirements of the order by missing probation appointments on May 19 and 26. It was ordered that the unpaid-work element be extended by 18 months for the outstanding 160 hours to be completed. He was also ordered to participate in up to two days’ rehabilitation activity.

Mark Gallagher, 46, of Campion Grove, Harrogate, was given a 12-month community order for assaulting a named woman. The attack occurred at a property in Campion Grove on March 29. As part of the order, Gallagher must complete up to 20 days’ rehabilitation activity. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £95 surcharge to fund victim services.

Simon James Wilson, 47, of Hookstone Avenue, Harrogate, was given a 26-week suspended prison sentence for carrying a roofing hammer at a working-men’s club. Wilson was found with the metal pick-style hammer in the beer garden of the Oatlands Working Men’s Club in Coronation Grove, Harrogate, on July 9. He was banned from the working-men’s club for 24 months and ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and complete up to 25 days’ rehabilitation activity. He was made to pay £85 costs and a £154 statutory surcharge.

Aleysha Clarke, 26, of Church Drive, East Keswick, was given a 12-month driving ban for failing to identify the driver involved in a suspected motoring offence. Clarke was found guilty of failing to disclose information relating to the driver at the Traffic Bureau in York on July 27, 2020. She was fined £770 and ordered to pay £620 costs, along with a £77 surcharge.

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on August 15: