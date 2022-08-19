News you can trust since 1836
Police seize class A drugs, machete and knife after stopping car near Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police have seized a large quantity of suspected class A drugs, a machete and a knife after stopping a car near Harrogate last night.

By Lucy Chappell
Friday, 19th August 2022, 11:26 am
Updated Friday, 19th August 2022, 11:27 am

Three men from Leeds, all aged 18, were arrested after police found the substances within one of the vehicle’s door panels.

Officers from the Expedite team, which specialises in tackling county lines drug dealing, made the stop on the outskirts of Harrogate following intelligence reports.

All three occupants gave differing stories about why they were in the area and were arrested.

Police took the suspects and the vehicle to a police station for a full search and found a significant amount of what is believed to be class-A drugs stashed in the door panel.

The substance has been sent away for lab analysis as part of the investigation.

Officers also recovered and seized a machete and kitchen knife, along with other drugs, cash and items commonly associated with drug dealing.