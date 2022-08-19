Police seize class A drugs, machete and knife after stopping car near Harrogate

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three men from Leeds, all aged 18, were arrested after police found the substances within one of the vehicle’s door panels.

Officers from the Expedite team, which specialises in tackling county lines drug dealing, made the stop on the outskirts of Harrogate following intelligence reports.

All three occupants gave differing stories about why they were in the area and were arrested.

North Yorkshire Police seize class A drugs, machete and knife after stopping a car near Harrogate

Police took the suspects and the vehicle to a police station for a full search and found a significant amount of what is believed to be class-A drugs stashed in the door panel.

The substance has been sent away for lab analysis as part of the investigation.