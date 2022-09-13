The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates' Court from August 29 to September 5

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on August 29:

Colby Lee Beattie, 20, of King Edwards Drive, Harrogate, was fined £250 for breaching a domestic-violence protection order designed to protect a named woman. The offence occurred on August 27, when Beattie contacted the woman and was found hiding near a caravan in Skegness, just nine days after the order was imposed.

Tony Kinsman, 48, of Stockwell Road, Knaresborough, was fined £50 for breaching a domestic-violence protection order. Kinsman flouted the order by sending text messages to a named woman on August 28, just five days after the order was imposed.

The latest cases from Harrogate Magistrate's Court.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on August 30:

Colin Anthony Wisson, 61, of East Park Road, Spofforth, was fined £113 for keeping a vehicle with no registration mark attached to the trailer. The offence was detected in James Street, Harrogate, on December 19, 2019. The trailer had been attached to a Mercedes Vito but had no registration mark in contravention of the Road Vehicles (Display of Registration Marks) Regulations. He was ordered to pay £90 prosecution costs and a £32 surcharge.

Liam Edmondson, 25, of Stockwell Avenue, Knaresborough, received a 12-month motoring ban for driving without due care and attention. He was driving an Audi A4 when the offence occurred on January 10 last year. He was fined £180 and ordered to pay a £34 statutory surcharge. There were no separate penalties for driving without a licence and insurance.

Graham John McMillan, 38, from Harrogate, received a 42-week jail sentence for carrying an offensive weapon, namely a hammer, in the town centre. McMillan was caught with the weapon in Cambridge Street on August 28. At the time of the offence, McMillan - currently of no fixed address but formerly of Harlow Moor Drive, Harrogate - was on a suspended jail sentence for possessing heroin and cocaine. He was ordered to pay a surcharge of £187 to fund victim services.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on August 31:

Joel Johnson, 29, of Alderson Road, Harrogate, was given a 12-month motoring ban under the totting-up procedure for driving without insurance. The offence was detected in Whenby Lane, Sheriff Hutton, on February 22 last year. He was fined £770 and ordered to pay £90 costs, along with a £77 surcharge. There was no separate penalty for driving a Vauxhall Insignia without a test certificate.

Frederick Joseph Berry, 62, of Littondale Avenue, Knaresborough, was fined £80 and had six points added to his licence for speeding on the A168 at Dishforth Airfield. He was in a Mercedes C220 AMG Sport which was driven at a speed exceeding 60mph on August 23, 2020. He was ordered to pay £110 costs and a £34 surcharge.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on September 1:

Charley Carter, 24, of Ribblehead Road, Killinghall, received a 14-month motoring ban for drink-driving. He was stopped in Crescent Gardens, Harrogate, on August 11, when a breath test revealed he was over the legal alcohol limit. The reading was 59mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg. Carter was fined £346 and ordered to pay £85 costs, along with a surcharge of £138.

Craig Hargreaves, 46, of High Street, Boroughbridge, received a two-and-a-half-year driving ban for failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis and a 12-month community order for assaulting a police officer. Hargreaves failed to provide the specimen and attacked the traffic officer at Harrogate Police Station on August 15 following a suspected driving offence. As part of the order, he must carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and complete a six-month alcohol-treatment programme and up to 15 days’ rehabilitation activity. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a statutory surcharge of £114. He was ordered to pay the police officer £100 compensation.

Stephen Outhwaite, 59, of Woodlands Drive, Harrogate, was given a 12-month community order for stealing just under £700 from Morrison’s supermarket in Hookstone Chase. Outhwaite admitted stealing £690 from the store in Plumpton Park between February 5 and 17. As part of the order, he will have to complete 100 hours of unpaid work. He was also made to pay the supermarket £690 compensation and ordered to pay £100 prosecution costs and a £95 victim surcharge.

Ian Carmichael, 51, of Bewerley Road, Harrogate, received a 12-month motoring ban for failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis following a suspected driving offence. He failed to provide a specimen upon request at Harrogate Police Station on July 16. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs, along with a £48 surcharge.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on September 2:

Wayne Richard Porter, 36, of Duck Hill, Ripon, was given extra rehabilitation days for breaching a community order. Porter turned up to a probation appointment “intoxicated” on April 27, in breach of the order which included an alcohol-treatment programme. He was in breach again on June 27 when he didn’t turn up at all. A further five rehabilitation days were added to the existing 12-month order.

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on September 5: