The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates' Court from August 29 to September 5
The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on August 29:
Colby Lee Beattie, 20, of King Edwards Drive, Harrogate, was fined £250 for breaching a domestic-violence protection order designed to protect a named woman. The offence occurred on August 27, when Beattie contacted the woman and was found hiding near a caravan in Skegness, just nine days after the order was imposed.
Tony Kinsman, 48, of Stockwell Road, Knaresborough, was fined £50 for breaching a domestic-violence protection order. Kinsman flouted the order by sending text messages to a named woman on August 28, just five days after the order was imposed.
The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on August 30:
Colin Anthony Wisson, 61, of East Park Road, Spofforth, was fined £113 for keeping a vehicle with no registration mark attached to the trailer. The offence was detected in James Street, Harrogate, on December 19, 2019. The trailer had been attached to a Mercedes Vito but had no registration mark in contravention of the Road Vehicles (Display of Registration Marks) Regulations. He was ordered to pay £90 prosecution costs and a £32 surcharge.
Liam Edmondson, 25, of Stockwell Avenue, Knaresborough, received a 12-month motoring ban for driving without due care and attention. He was driving an Audi A4 when the offence occurred on January 10 last year. He was fined £180 and ordered to pay a £34 statutory surcharge. There were no separate penalties for driving without a licence and insurance.
Graham John McMillan, 38, from Harrogate, received a 42-week jail sentence for carrying an offensive weapon, namely a hammer, in the town centre. McMillan was caught with the weapon in Cambridge Street on August 28. At the time of the offence, McMillan - currently of no fixed address but formerly of Harlow Moor Drive, Harrogate - was on a suspended jail sentence for possessing heroin and cocaine. He was ordered to pay a surcharge of £187 to fund victim services.
The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on August 31:
Joel Johnson, 29, of Alderson Road, Harrogate, was given a 12-month motoring ban under the totting-up procedure for driving without insurance. The offence was detected in Whenby Lane, Sheriff Hutton, on February 22 last year. He was fined £770 and ordered to pay £90 costs, along with a £77 surcharge. There was no separate penalty for driving a Vauxhall Insignia without a test certificate.
Frederick Joseph Berry, 62, of Littondale Avenue, Knaresborough, was fined £80 and had six points added to his licence for speeding on the A168 at Dishforth Airfield. He was in a Mercedes C220 AMG Sport which was driven at a speed exceeding 60mph on August 23, 2020. He was ordered to pay £110 costs and a £34 surcharge.
The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on September 1:
Charley Carter, 24, of Ribblehead Road, Killinghall, received a 14-month motoring ban for drink-driving. He was stopped in Crescent Gardens, Harrogate, on August 11, when a breath test revealed he was over the legal alcohol limit. The reading was 59mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg. Carter was fined £346 and ordered to pay £85 costs, along with a surcharge of £138.
Craig Hargreaves, 46, of High Street, Boroughbridge, received a two-and-a-half-year driving ban for failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis and a 12-month community order for assaulting a police officer. Hargreaves failed to provide the specimen and attacked the traffic officer at Harrogate Police Station on August 15 following a suspected driving offence. As part of the order, he must carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and complete a six-month alcohol-treatment programme and up to 15 days’ rehabilitation activity. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a statutory surcharge of £114. He was ordered to pay the police officer £100 compensation.
Stephen Outhwaite, 59, of Woodlands Drive, Harrogate, was given a 12-month community order for stealing just under £700 from Morrison’s supermarket in Hookstone Chase. Outhwaite admitted stealing £690 from the store in Plumpton Park between February 5 and 17. As part of the order, he will have to complete 100 hours of unpaid work. He was also made to pay the supermarket £690 compensation and ordered to pay £100 prosecution costs and a £95 victim surcharge.
Ian Carmichael, 51, of Bewerley Road, Harrogate, received a 12-month motoring ban for failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis following a suspected driving offence. He failed to provide a specimen upon request at Harrogate Police Station on July 16. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs, along with a £48 surcharge.
The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on September 2:
Wayne Richard Porter, 36, of Duck Hill, Ripon, was given extra rehabilitation days for breaching a community order. Porter turned up to a probation appointment “intoxicated” on April 27, in breach of the order which included an alcohol-treatment programme. He was in breach again on June 27 when he didn’t turn up at all. A further five rehabilitation days were added to the existing 12-month order.
The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on September 5:
William Henley Davey, 18, of Malden Road, Harrogate, was fined £540 and had eight points added to his licence for driving without insurance. He was driving a Vauxhall car when the offence was detected on Leyland Road, Harrogate, on February 1 last year. He was ordered to pay £200 costs and a £54 surcharge. There was no separate penalty for driving without a licence.