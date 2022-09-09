These are the ten streets with the most violent and sexual-related crimes in the Harrogate district

The data shows that there were 311 violent and sexual-related crimes reported to police over the month of June.

There have been 3784 reports of violent and sexual-related crimes throughout the last 12 months.

Here are the ten streets with the highest number of violent and sexual-related crimes in June 2022 according to police.uk

To find out more information about crime in your area, visit https://www.police.uk/

1. Highbank Grove, Harrogate There were 13 violent and sexual related crimes recorded on or near Highbank Grove in June 2022 Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Hambleton Road, Harrogate There were six violent and sexual related crimes recorded on or near Hambleton Road in June 2022 Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Skipton Road, Harrogate There were five violent and sexual related crimes recorded on or near Skipton Road in June 2022 Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Woodfield Drive, Harrogate There were four violent and sexual related crimes recorded on or near Woodfield Drive in June 2022 Photo: Google Photo Sales