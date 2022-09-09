These are the ten streets with the most violent and sexual-related crimes in the Harrogate district
The police.uk website has released data showing where every violent and sexual-related crime took place across the Harrogate district in June 2022.
By Lucy Chappell
Friday, 9th September 2022, 3:31 pm
The data shows that there were 311 violent and sexual-related crimes reported to police over the month of June.
There have been 3784 reports of violent and sexual-related crimes throughout the last 12 months.
Here are the ten streets with the highest number of violent and sexual-related crimes in June 2022 according to police.uk
To find out more information about crime in your area, visit https://www.police.uk/
