News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
We reveal the ten streets which recorded the most violent and sexual-related crimes in the Harrogate district in June 2022

These are the ten streets with the most violent and sexual-related crimes in the Harrogate district

The police.uk website has released data showing where every violent and sexual-related crime took place across the Harrogate district in June 2022.

By Lucy Chappell
Friday, 9th September 2022, 3:31 pm

The data shows that there were 311 violent and sexual-related crimes reported to police over the month of June.

There have been 3784 reports of violent and sexual-related crimes throughout the last 12 months.

Here are the ten streets with the highest number of violent and sexual-related crimes in June 2022 according to police.uk

To find out more information about crime in your area, visit https://www.police.uk/

1. Highbank Grove, Harrogate

There were 13 violent and sexual related crimes recorded on or near Highbank Grove in June 2022

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. Hambleton Road, Harrogate

There were six violent and sexual related crimes recorded on or near Hambleton Road in June 2022

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Skipton Road, Harrogate

There were five violent and sexual related crimes recorded on or near Skipton Road in June 2022

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Woodfield Drive, Harrogate

There were four violent and sexual related crimes recorded on or near Woodfield Drive in June 2022

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3