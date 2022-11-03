Two people arrested after reports of man and woman robbed at knifepoint near Knaresborough

The couple had attended a property in the Farnham area to buy a vehicle that was advertised for sale.

As they arrived at the location, they were threatened by a number of suspects who stole the couple’s vehicle and a large amount of cash inside it.

The suspects left the scene in the victim’s car and a van.

Specialist police resources were scrambled to the area and control room staff used automatic number plate recognition equipment to track down the car and van.

Less than 30 minutes later police were behind the stolen car on the A61 near Harewood.

The car came to a stop and the occupants ran from the vehicle.

A police dog unit and a police drone were used to help a police firearms support unit track the suspects who had taken cover in a wooded area.

The body worn video is from the dog handler searching for the suspect.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of a class B drug.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbery, possession of a class-b drug, driving with no insurance, driving whilst disqualified and possession of an offensive weapon.

The suspects currently remain in police custody and both vehicles were recovered.

Although the victims were shaken up by the incident, they were not physically injured.