New coffee house opened in Harrogate as explosion of cafe culture goes on

Problems for the retail sector have not yet been replicated in cafe culture which appears to still be going strong in the town.
The latest new name to open its doors for coffee lovers is called Espresso House which is located at 14 Beulah Street and was busy today, Monday.
This latest new arrival means that, in the 100 yards or so of Harrogate town centre - based around Beulah Street, the top of Oxford Street and Commercial Street - there are now a total of 12 places where you can get a good coffee.
As well as Espresso House, here are the other cafes and coffee houses in that area.
Lago di Como, 35 Beulah Street
Nomad Cafe and Deli, 29a, 31 Beulah Street
Caffè Nero, 2 Beulah Street
Stazione Cafe, 26 Beulah Street
Costa Coffee, 11-13 Beulah Street
Sirius Cafe, 9 Beulah Street
Bean & Bud, 14 Commercial Street
Lilly's, 24 Commercial Street
Bakeri Baltzersen
22, 22A Oxford Street
Truffles Cafe Harrogate, 22 Station Parade
Cooplands, Beulah Street