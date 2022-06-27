New coffee house opened in Harrogate as explosion of cafe culture goes on

Problems for the retail sector have not yet been replicated in cafe culture which appears to still be going strong in the town.

The latest new name to open its doors for coffee lovers is called Espresso House which is located at 14 Beulah Street and was busy today, Monday.

This latest new arrival means that, in the 100 yards or so of Harrogate town centre - based around Beulah Street, the top of Oxford Street and Commercial Street - there are now a total of 12 places where you can get a good coffee.

As well as Espresso House, here are the other cafes and coffee houses in that area.

Lago di Como, 35 Beulah Street

Nomad Cafe and Deli, 29a, 31 Beulah Street

Caffè Nero, 2 Beulah Street

Stazione Cafe, 26 Beulah Street

Costa Coffee, 11-13 Beulah Street

Sirius Cafe, 9 Beulah Street

Bean & Bud, 14 Commercial Street

Lilly's, 24 Commercial Street

Bakeri Baltzersen

22, 22A Oxford Street

Truffles Cafe Harrogate, 22 Station Parade