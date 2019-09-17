A plea for information has been issued by North Yorkshire Police following a spate of 'mindless vandalism and intimidation' in the Jennyfields area of Harrogate.

A statement shared via the North Yorkshire Police community messaging service explains that there were several incidents between September 13 and 16, with a number of windows smashed at the Jennyfields Styan community centre, vandalism of bus shelters, broken fences, and members of the community being intimidated by the perpetrators.

The statement said: "Over the weekend there have been several incidents of anti-social behaviour in the Jennyfields area. There have been windows smashed at the Styan centre, bus stops smashed, fences broken and members of the community intimidated by a group of young people.This is mindless vandalism and intimidation. Someone in the community must know who these youths are.

"If you have any information, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, or contact Crimestoppers on 0800555111."