These are all of the road closures in Harrogate during the UCI Road World Championships

With less than two weeks to go, the organisers of the world’s biggest road cycling event have given fresh reassurance to Harrogate residents over fears that they will be ‘imprisoned in their own streets’ due to a deluge of road closures.

The signs giving advance warning of the road closures have now gone up all over town, as realisation of the sheer scale and enormity of the UCI Road World Championships begins to truly hit home - whether readers choose to embrace the event or not, the build-up and reality that Harrogate will soon welcome the world and play host to one million visitors is now for many feeling very concrete and within touching distance.

Organisers Yorkshire 2019 said they are working hard to keep road closures as brief as possible, but added that some lengthier ones are essential.

Yorkshire 2019’s head of communications, Charlie Dewhirst, said: “We have worked very closely with North Yorkshire County Council on a comprehensive traffic management plan which will assist drivers during the Championships.

“We will always try to keep any road closure as brief as possible but we cannot avoid lengthier closures on West Park because of the finish line infrastructure.

“We would advise against any unnecessary car journeys during the races but it is important to remind everyone that they will be able to move freely across the race routes at all times either on foot or by bike.”

We have taken a look at every road closure in Harrogate during the UCI Road World Championships to provide a breakdown of what residents can expect...

HARROGATE CIRCUIT:

Closures will generally be in place from around two hours before the first rider is due, with vehicle crossing points at selected locations open until about 30 minutes before the first rider arrives.

Harrogate finish:

The immediate finish area in Harrogate (West Park between Albert Street and Brunswick Place) will be completely closed to all traffic from September 18 through to October 1, as this is where the finish arch and other race infrastructure is in place.

Organisers Yorkshire 2019 say no other roads should be closed overnight, except in start locations the night before a race. West Park from Brunswick Place to the Prince of Wales Roundabout will be closed from September 18 to October 1.

West Park and Parliament Street will be kept open from Albert Street to Crescent Road for as long as possible each day.

WHAT THE COLOUR CODING MEANS FOR ROAD CLOSURES

- Amber means the race route is closed but designated route crossing and access points are open.

- Red means the race route and designated route crossing and access points are closed.

- Outside of red and amber times the roads are open.

Daily closures:

Day 1: September 21

- Harrogate - Ripon Road section: (Ripon Road Hydro to Parliament Street, Swan Road, Crescent Road).

Closure type: Fixed.

Closure times: 7am to 8.30am (amber); 8.30am to 11am (red); 11am to 1.30pm (amber); 1.30pm to 5.30pm (red); 5.30pm to 6.30pm (amber).

- Harrogate - main circuit (Otley Road, Pot Bank, Penny Pot Lane, Cornwall Road, Harlow Moor Road, Harlow Moor Drive, Valley Drive, Kent Road, Hereford Road).

Closure type: Fixed.

Closure times: 7am to 8.30am (amber); 8.30am to 11am (red); 11am to 12pm (amber).

Day 2: September 22

- Harrogate - Ripon Road section: (Ripon Road Hydro to Parliament Street, Swan Road, Crescent Road). Closure type: Fixed.

Closure times: 10.30am to 12pm (amber); 12pm to 4.40pm (red); 4.40pm to 5.40pm (amber).

- Harrogate - main circuit (Otley Road, Pot Bank, Penny Pot Lane, Cornwall Road, Harlow Moor Road, Harlow Moor Drive, Valley Drive, Kent Road, Hereford Road).

Closure type: Fixed.

Closure times: 7am to 12pm (amber); 12pm to 4.40pm (red); 4.40pm to 5.40pm (amber).

Day 3: September 23

- Harrogate - Ripon Road section: (Ripon Road Hydro to Parliament Street, Swan Road, Crescent Road).

Closure type: Fixed.

Closure times: 8am to 9.30am (amber); 9.30am to 11.45am (red); 11.45am to 12.30pm (amber); 12.30pm to 4.10pm (red); 4.10pm to 5.40pm (amber).

- Harrogate - main circuit (Otley Road, Pot Bank, Penny Pot Lane, Cornwall Road, Harlow Moor Road, Harlow Moor Drive, Valley Drive, Kent Road, Hereford Road).

Closure type: Fixed.

Closure times: 8am to 9.30am (amber); 9.30am to 11.45am (red); 11.45am to 12.30pm (amber); 12.30pm to 4.10pm (red); 4.10pm to 5.40pm (amber).

Day 4: September 24

- Harrogate - Ripon Road section: (Ripon Road Hydro to Parliament Street, Swan Road, Crescent Road).

Closure type: Fixed.

Closure times: 8.30am to 10am (amber); 10am to 1pm (red); 1pm to 2.30pm (amber); 2.30pm to 5pm (red); 5pm to 6.15pm (amber).

Day 5: September 25

- Harrogate - Ripon Road section: (Ripon Road Hydro to Parliament Street, Swan Road, Crescent Road).

Closure type: Fixed.

Closure times: 8.30am to 9.30am (amber); 9.30am to 12pm (red); 12pm to 1pm (amber); 1pm to 4.15pm (red); 4.15pm to 5.15pm (amber).

- Harrogate - main circuit (Otley Road, Pot Bank, Penny Pot Lane, Cornwall Road, Harlow Moor Road, Harlow Moor Drive, Valley Drive, Kent Road, Hereford Road).

Closure type: Fixed.

Closure times: 9am to 9.30am (amber); 9.30am to 12pm (red); 12pm to 1pm (amber).

Day 6: September 26

- Harrogate - Ripon Road section: (Ripon Road Hydro to Parliament Street, Swan Road, Crescent Road).

Closure type: Fixed.

Closure times: 12.45pm to 2pm (amber); 2pm to 4pm (red); 4pm to 5pm (amber).

- Harrogate - main circuit (Otley Road, Pot Bank, Penny Pot Lane, Cornwall Road, Harlow Moor Road, Harlow Moor Drive, Valley Drive, Kent Road, Hereford Road).

Closure type: Fixed.

Closure times: 12.45pm to 2pm (amber); 2pm to 4pm (red); 4pm to 5pm (amber).

Day 7: September 27

- Harrogate - Ripon Road section: (Ripon Road Hydro to Parliament Street, Swan Road, Crescent Road).

Closure type: Fixed.

Closure times: 9am to 10.30am (amber); 10.30am to 12pm (red); 12pm to 1pm, and 3.45pm to 5.15pm (amber); 5.15pm to 7.30pm (red); 7.30pm to 8.30pm (amber).

- Harrogate - main circuit (Otley Road, Pot Bank, Penny Pot Lane, Cornwall Road, Harlow Moor Road, Harlow Moor Drive, Valley Drive, Kent Road, Hereford Road).

Closure type: Fixed.

Closure times: 3.45pm to 5.15pm (amber); 5.15pm to 7.30pm (red); 7.30pm to 8.30pm (amber).

Day 8: September 28

- Harrogate - Ripon Road section: (Ripon Road Hydro to Parliament Street, Swan Road, Crescent Road).

Closure type: Fixed.

Closure times: 12pm to 1.30pm (amber); 1.30pm to 4.10pm (red); 4.10pm to 5.10pm (amber).

- Harrogate - main circuit (Otley Road, Pot Bank, Penny Pot Lane, Cornwall Road, Harlow Moor Road, Harlow Moor Drive, Valley Drive, Kent Road, Hereford Road).

Closure type: Fixed.

Closure times: 12pm to 1.30pm (amber); 1.30pm to 4.10pm (red); 4.10pm to 5.10pm (amber).

Day 9: September 29

- Harrogate - Ripon Road section: (Ripon Road Hydro to Parliament Street, Swan Road, Crescent Road).

Closure type: Fixed.

Closure times: 10.30am to 12pm (amber); 12pm to 4pm (red); 4pm to 6pm (amber).

- Harrogate - main circuit (Otley Road, Pot Bank, Penny Pot Lane, Cornwall Road, Harlow Moor Road, Harlow Moor Drive, Valley Drive, Kent Road, Hereford Road).

Closure type: Fixed.

Closure times: 10.30am to 12pm (amber); 12pm to 4pm (red); 4pm to 6pm (amber).

For more details on all road closures go to: https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/uci-road-world-cycling-championships