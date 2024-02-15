Ripon charity thanks city’s close community for support after damage to shop window led to £900 loss

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

St Michael’s Hospice on Ripon’s North Street found their shop window smashed as staff arrived to work on Saturday, February 9.

As a result the shop was closed for one of the busiest shopping days of the week with a loss of around £900.

Heather Raine, assistant manager at the Ripon shop, said: “Everyone has been really positive and kind.

St Michael's Hospice in Ripon and their Valentine's Day shop window display.

“Many people have popped in to show their support and say the shop looks lovely.

“We’re really thankful to our local community for always being right behind us, and helping us raise money to provide our care.”

The charity’s Just Giving page has already raised over £100 out of the £900 target which is usually taken during a busy Saturday.

A spokesperson for St Michael's Hospice said: “We’re sending lots of love to our Ripon team whose shop sadly had its window smashed on Friday evening.

“Our team of dedicated volunteers and staff work extremely hard to create a safe and welcoming space, selling quality goods to raise money to care for people living with terminal illness.

“We unfortunately had to close our shop meaning our local charity missed out on hundreds of pounds of funds.

“Determined as they are, our team made this beautiful Valentine’s display and Barry from our Facilities team kindly gave up his Saturday to help make our shop safe once again.

“We’re thankful for the support we’ve already seen from our community.