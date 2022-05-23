Police release update after reports of 'loud bangs' heard in Harrogate

At 5.01pm on Friday (May 20), North Yorkshire Police were called to reports of several “loud bangs” in the Pinewoods area of Harrogate.

By Lucy Chappell
Monday, 23rd May 2022, 10:23 am
Updated Monday, 23rd May 2022, 10:31 am

Officers immediately attended and carried out an extensive search in the area and specialist resources which included a firearms support unit and the police helicopter (NPAS) were brought in to assist.

Further enquires with the members of the public who made the initial reports confirmed that there had been no sightings of anyone carrying a weapon.

Officers concluded their search at just before 7.30pm and no individuals in possession of a weapon were identified.

Police have released an update after reports of 'loud bangs' were heard in the Pinewoods area of Harrogate

A police spokesman added: “We would like to thank the members of the public that made the initial report as we believe this was made with good intent.

“We take all reports of this nature extremely seriously.

"The significant police presence was put in place to enable us to search a large area and safely conclude the incident.”

