Police release CCTV image after money was removed from cash machine in Harrogate

The incident happened at Asda on Bower Street in Harrogate at 10.23am on Sunday, May 1.

The suspect removed £150 cash that they had not withdrawn from an ATM machine and police are not aware of any attempt that has been made to return the cash to its rightful owner.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the image as they believe he will have information that will help the investigation.

North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image after money was removed from an ATM in Harrogate

Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for PC 1131 Jacobs or email [email protected]

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.