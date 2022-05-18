Police release CCTV image after money was removed from cash machine in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following an incident where money was removed from a cash machine.

By Lucy Chappell
Wednesday, 18th May 2022, 4:41 pm
Updated Wednesday, 18th May 2022, 4:43 pm

The incident happened at Asda on Bower Street in Harrogate at 10.23am on Sunday, May 1.

The suspect removed £150 cash that they had not withdrawn from an ATM machine and police are not aware of any attempt that has been made to return the cash to its rightful owner.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the image as they believe he will have information that will help the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for PC 1131 Jacobs or email [email protected]

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

Quote reference number 12220073603 when passing on details.