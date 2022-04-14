Police launch investigation following burglary in Harrogate

The incident happened on Green Lane sometime between 3pm and 6pm on Saturday, April 9 where a quantity of jewellery with great sentimental value was stolen.

As part of ongoing enquiries, North Yorkshire Police need to hear from anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the incident and possibly noticed suspicious individuals or vehicles.

In particular, they would like to speak to anyone who was walking down the path between Green Lane and Rossett Drive.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a house burglary in Harrogate last weekend

If you can help, email [email protected] or call 101, select option two, and ask for Ruby Rutter.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass on information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.