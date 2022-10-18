Police launch appeal after two excavators stolen from Knaresborough building site

The incident happened on Swallowtail Way on October 17 and involved the theft of two excavators from a building site just off the A59 in Flaxby.

Police are requesting for the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, they are appealing for sightings of any suspicious people or vehicles in the vicinity of the location, or any sightings of the stolen excavators following the offence.

North Yorkshire Police have launched an appeal for information after two excavators were stolen in Knaresborough

The machines are both yellow in colour – one is five tonnes and the other is nine tonnes.

Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected]

You can also contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Hazel Simms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.