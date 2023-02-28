Police issue CCTV appeal after theft of designer scarf from Harrogate restaurant
North Yorkshire Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to after the theft of a scarf from a Harrogate restaurant.
The incident happened on Cold Bath Road at 6.50pm on Wednesday, February 14 – Valentine’s Day.
CCTV captured a couple in the restaurant finding a scarf under their table.
The cameras show the man picking up the scarf, folding it and placing it in his pocket.
The scarf was an Alexander McQueen scarf in pink, red and gold, with flowers on it.
Officers would like to speak to the man pictured in the CCTV image as he may have important information that could assist the investigation.
Anyone with any information should email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC1471 Southgate.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230028534 when providing details.