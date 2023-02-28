Northern Lights: Aurora Borealis dazzle skies across Harrogate district for second night

Sky-gazers were in for another treat last night as Aurora Borealis dazzled the sky for the second night in a row.

Usually, only Scotland and parts of northern England are lucky enough to see the Northern Lights - but this time they were sighted all the way out to southern England in areas such as Cornwall and Kent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anna McIntee was among those lucky enough to get a sighting of the lights dancing over the Stray in Harrogate on Monday evening.

The Northern Lights spotted over the Stray in Harrogate on Monday evening (Credit: Anna McIntee)

The lights were also spotted by Ian Oulton who captured the colourful sensation over Hill Top Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office confirmed late on Sunday that a “coronal hole high speed stream" had combined with "a rather fast coronal mass ejection" leading to a number of Aurora sightings across the country.

The further north you are, the more likely you are to see the display and wherever you are, the best conditions to view the lights are when the sky is dark and clear of any clouds.

The Northern Lights visible over Hill Top Lane in Harrogate on Sunday evening (Credit: Ian Oulton)

The country is now eagerly awaiting the latest Met Office forecast to see if they might be in with a ‘last chance’ at seeing the Northern Lights tonight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad