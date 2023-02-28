Northern Lights: Aurora Borealis dazzle skies across Harrogate district for second night
The Northern Lights could be seen across the country for a second night on Monday, including in some areas across the Harrogate district.
Sky-gazers were in for another treat last night as Aurora Borealis dazzled the sky for the second night in a row.
Usually, only Scotland and parts of northern England are lucky enough to see the Northern Lights - but this time they were sighted all the way out to southern England in areas such as Cornwall and Kent.
Anna McIntee was among those lucky enough to get a sighting of the lights dancing over the Stray in Harrogate on Monday evening.
The lights were also spotted by Ian Oulton who captured the colourful sensation over Hill Top Lane.
Harrogate Grammar School pay tribute to 'special' student Seb Mitchell as fundraising for stabbing victim hits £14,000
The Met Office confirmed late on Sunday that a “coronal hole high speed stream" had combined with "a rather fast coronal mass ejection" leading to a number of Aurora sightings across the country.
The further north you are, the more likely you are to see the display and wherever you are, the best conditions to view the lights are when the sky is dark and clear of any clouds.
The country is now eagerly awaiting the latest Met Office forecast to see if they might be in with a ‘last chance’ at seeing the Northern Lights tonight.
Send in your pictures and videos of the Northern Lights by emailing them to [email protected] or [email protected]