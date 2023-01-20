Police issue appeal to find antique safe stolen during burglary in Harrogate

The theft occurred between 6.30pm and 8pm on Monday, January 10 at a property on Sussex Avenue.

Three people are believed to have been involved and the police are appealing to anyone who either saw something suspicious in the area around the time of the burglary or who has seen it since.

Police have issued an appeal to find an antique safe that was stolen during a burglary in Harrogate

If you can assist North Yorkshire Police with their investigation, you are urged to email [email protected] or call 101, selecting option two, and ask for PC Sam Clarke.

Alternatively, you can also pass on information anonymously by calling to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

