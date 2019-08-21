New development plans revealed for Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal World Heritage Site

The designs and plans for a new building at Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal World Heritage Site will soon be revealed during a community consultation period.

The proposals for the Studley building would include a cafe, toilets and an admissions point, all under one roof. Visitors can view the plans in the Studley tearoom garden from Tuesday, until September 8, 10am to 5pm each day.

General manager Justin Scully, said: "This is a really important and positive conservation project for the property, and I am looking forward to sharing more about this with our visitors and local community.

"We’re proposing to create a new building which will sit around the existing, overwhelmed tea-room and include a café, shop, toilets and admissions point, all under one roof. As well as improving the building for visitors and staff, the proposed design will reveal some of the original views which make up the significant design of this World Heritage Site."

Plans and an opportunity to offer feedback will also be available online from Tuesday at: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/fountainsabbey