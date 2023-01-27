Police arrest teenager on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs after car overturns in Ripon

Shortly after 3pm on Thursday (January 16), police officers on patrol near Lark Lane in Ripon located a red VW Golf car that had been involved in a collision and was on its roof.

One of the occupants made off from the scene and following a search of the area, officers located a large quantity of suspected cannabis and cocaine.

The other occupant, a 19-year-old local man, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.

He has since been released on bail while enquiries continue.