Police arrest teenager on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs after car overturns in Ripon
North Yorkshire Police have arrested a man on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs after officers came across a crashed car in Ripon yesterday.
Shortly after 3pm on Thursday (January 16), police officers on patrol near Lark Lane in Ripon located a red VW Golf car that had been involved in a collision and was on its roof.
One of the occupants made off from the scene and following a search of the area, officers located a large quantity of suspected cannabis and cocaine.
The other occupant, a 19-year-old local man, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.
He has since been released on bail while enquiries continue.
Anyone who has any information about the incident is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting the reference number 12230015627 when providing details.