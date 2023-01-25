North Yorkshire Police issued a public appeal to find Thomas Fallon, who is thought to be in either Harrogate or Knaresborough, in September last year.

The 29-year-old is wanted for several offences in connection with a “serious” assault, with fresh leads suggesting he may be in West Yorkshire.

A police search for Fallon is ongoing.

Thomas Fallon, pictured, is wanted by North Yorkshire Police. (Photo: North Yorkshire Police)

Anyone with information which could help find Fallon is urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101. Information can be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.