Wanted Harrogate man Thomas Fallon on the run after 'serious' assault
A fresh appeal has been launched to find a wanted Harrogate man who has been on the run for four months.
North Yorkshire Police issued a public appeal to find Thomas Fallon, who is thought to be in either Harrogate or Knaresborough, in September last year.
The 29-year-old is wanted for several offences in connection with a “serious” assault, with fresh leads suggesting he may be in West Yorkshire.
A police search for Fallon is ongoing.
Anyone with information which could help find Fallon is urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101. Information can be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote police reference number 12220099530 when providing information. Anyone with an immediate sighting of Fallon should call 999.