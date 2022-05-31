Police appeal for witnesses and information following serious collision near Harrogate

The collision occurred just after 8pm on Saturday, May 28 at the crossroads of Spring Road, Moor Lane and Wharf Lane in Netherby.

It involved a navy-coloured Jeep Cherokee which was travelling down Moor Lane towards Spring Road and a Blue Volkswagen T-Cross which was travelling east to west on Spring Road.

Sadly, a 92-year-old woman passenger sustained severe injuries and currently remains in hospital in a critical condition.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a serious collision in Netherby near Harrogate

The driver of one of the vehicles was also injured.

Police are asking for witnesses to the collision and any members of the public who sighted either vehicle prior to the collision to come forward.

Anyone with dash camera footage that was in the area at the time of the incident is asked to review their footage and pass this to the police to assist the investigation.

If you can help, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for, 917, Jon Moss, of the Major Collision Investigation Team.

Alternatively, you can contact him by emailing [email protected]