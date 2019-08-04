Can you spot yourself in these fantastic 37 pictures from the St Wilfrid's Procession in Ripon on Saturday?
Huge crowds turned out to celebrate one of Ripon's most important and historic traditions this weekend as the 2019 St Wilfrid's Procession made its way through the city.
Following St Wilfrid and his monks were 11 floats and three walking entries as they made their way from Studley Road to Ripon Cathedral. Take a look at these pictures and see if you can spot yourself.
1. St Wilfrid's Procession, Ripon.
Pictured Ripon Community Link float.
2. St Wilfrid's Procession, Ripon.
Pictured Ripon Swimming Club.
3. St Wilfrid's Procession, Ripon.
Pictured Ripon Lions float.
4. St Wilfrid's Procession, Ripon.
Pictured Ripon Museums float.
