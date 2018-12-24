Police appeal after gang of five men attack duo in Harrogate street

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about a violent assault that occurred in Harrogate.

It happened at 3pm on Thursday 20 December 2018 in the Stanhope Drive area of Harrogate when two men were attacked by a group of about five other men.

Both victims suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital.

We are conducting enquiries and are requesting the public’s assistance to help determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, we are appealing for anyone who was driving in the area around the time of the attack and may have had a dash-camera device recording.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact us on 101, select option 2, and ask for Steve Alderson or the Harrogate Serious Crime Team. You can also email steven.alderson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12180236122.