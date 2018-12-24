Weather warning issued in Harrogate district as freezing fog threatens to disrupt Christmas Eve

A weather warning has been issued for the Harrogate district as a patch of freezing fog threatens to disrupt Christmas Eve.

The Met Office issued the yellow warning on Monday morning, stating that from 3pm on December 24, through to 11am on Christmas Day there is a high chance of freezing fog patches across the region.

The Met Office warning map for freezing fog takes in much of Yorkshire and the Harrogate district.

A statement on the Met Office website reads: "Fog or freezing fog patches will quickly become more widespread later on Christmas Eve, and will also be dense in places.

"Not everywhere will see fog, but where it does form, the visibility may fall to around 50 metres at times. Fog will tend to thin and lift in western and some central areas of England overnight, but will be slow to clear on Christmas Day in the east, perhaps persisting for much or all of the day in parts of Eastern England."

The warning states that the fog could result in slower journey times with delays to bus and train services possible and there is 'a chance of delays or cancellations to flights'.

A warning map shows how the fog is likely to spread across the middle of the UK, taking in most of Yorkshire and just covering Harrogate.

Children need not worry, however, as we understand that Father Christmas has special fog lights on his sleigh and that he will still be able to deliver his presents.