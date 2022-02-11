We reveal the Harrogate district areas which have seen Covid cases rise the fastest in the past week as the number of cases remain high across the country

Coronavirus case numbers are falling but remain high across the United Kingdom, official figures show.

By Lucy Chappell
Friday, 11th February 2022, 1:07 pm
There were 579,638 cases in the week ending February 3, a 16% fall on the number seen the week before.

It is still nearly double the number of cases the UK saw in the last week of November, before the Omicron wave hit.

Not all neighbourhoods across the Harrogate district are seeing a drop in infection rates.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to February 3.

Here are the neighbourhoods in the Harrogate district with the biggest rise in case rates in the past week

Source: UK Government - https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/

1. Ouseburn, Hammerton & Tockwith

This neighbourhood had 1367.2 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, an increase of 25.5% from the week before

2. Boroughbridge & Marton-cum-Grafton

This neighbourhood had 1348.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, an increase of 16.5% from the week before

3. Knaresborough South & Follifoot

This neighbourhood had 1631.5 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, an increase of 13.1% from the week before

4. Hookstone

This neighbourhood had 1642.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, an increase of 11.4% from the week before

