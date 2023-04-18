News you can trust since 1836
North Yorkshire Police seize drugs and weapons from property in Harrogate after call from public over distressed dog

North Yorkshire Police have seized drugs and a number of weapons following a search at a property in Harrogate last week.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 18th Apr 2023, 15:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 15:26 BST

Police received a call from a member of the public last week (April 13) who was concerned for the welfare of a dog at a property in Starbeck.

Officers attended and on arrival they detected a strong smell of cannabis.

A search took place and officers uncovered a large kukri style knife and a telescopic baton, along with a large bag of what is suspected to be Class-B drugs, scales and several mobile phones.

North Yorkshire Police have seized drugs and a number of weapons following a search at a property in HarrogateNorth Yorkshire Police have seized drugs and a number of weapons following a search at a property in Harrogate
A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of offensive weapon in a private place, causing unnecessary suffering to an animal and possession with an intent to supply a Class-B drug.

He was interviewed and has since been released under investigation.

