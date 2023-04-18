Police received a call from a member of the public last week (April 13) who was concerned for the welfare of a dog at a property in Starbeck.

Officers attended and on arrival they detected a strong smell of cannabis.

A search took place and officers uncovered a large kukri style knife and a telescopic baton, along with a large bag of what is suspected to be Class-B drugs, scales and several mobile phones.

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of offensive weapon in a private place, causing unnecessary suffering to an animal and possession with an intent to supply a Class-B drug.

