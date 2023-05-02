North Yorkshire Police searching for two men after man knocked unconscious in Harrogate

The incident happened at the Foundry Project on the night of Saturday, March 11, where the victim was taken to hospital for treatment and later discharged.

Officers are appealing to anyone who can help identify the men in the images, including one who was wearing a distinctive white hat, as they believe they will have information that could assist the investigation.

Police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to after a man was knocked unconscious in Harrogate

Anyone with any information that could help with the investigation should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC 1604 Mangham.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.