News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
1 hour ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
1 hour ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
3 hours ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff
3 hours ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
4 hours ago Tributes paid to teenager who died after entering river

North Yorkshire Police searching for two men after man knocked unconscious in Harrogate

Police in Harrogate have issued CCTV images of two men that they would like to speak to after a man was knocked unconscious.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 2nd May 2023, 17:03 BST- 1 min read

The incident happened at the Foundry Project on the night of Saturday, March 11, where the victim was taken to hospital for treatment and later discharged.

Officers are appealing to anyone who can help identify the men in the images, including one who was wearing a distinctive white hat, as they believe they will have information that could assist the investigation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

North Yorkshire Police appealing for information after group of youths smash window at property in Harrogate

Police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to after a man was knocked unconscious in HarrogatePolice have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to after a man was knocked unconscious in Harrogate
Police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to after a man was knocked unconscious in Harrogate
Most Popular

Anyone with any information that could help with the investigation should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC 1604 Mangham.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230044921 when providing any details.

House prices in Harrogate: These are the 11 neighbourhoods with the fastest rising prices