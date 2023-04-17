North Yorkshire Police searching for driver after fail-to-stop collision in Knaresborough causes thousands of pounds of damage
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information after a collision in Knaresborough left a parked van with significant damage.
The collision happened on Fisher Street at 12.15pm on Friday, March 31 when a grey Suzuki SX4 car collided with a parked black VW Transporter van, causing about £5,000 worth of damage.
The Suzuki left the scene without leaving details.
Anyone with any information about the Suzuki is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police.
Officers are also urging any body shops that have recently been approached to repair a Suzuki SX4 with front-end damage to get in touch.
You can email [email protected] or call 101 quoting the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230057691.