The collision happened on Fisher Street at 12.15pm on Friday, March 31 when a grey Suzuki SX4 car collided with a parked black VW Transporter van, causing about £5,000 worth of damage.

The Suzuki left the scene without leaving details.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with any information about the Suzuki is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information after a collision in Knaresborough left a van with significant damage

Officers are also urging any body shops that have recently been approached to repair a Suzuki SX4 with front-end damage to get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad