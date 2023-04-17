News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Eurovision Grand Final performances announced including Sam Ryder
2 hours ago Sunak under investigation over alleged failure to declare interest
2 hours ago Police officer charged with rape while on duty
3 hours ago King Charles and Prince Harry hold ‘peace talks’ ahead of coronation
3 hours ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction
3 hours ago Birds Eye recalls item after ‘manufacturing error’ health concerns

North Yorkshire Police searching for driver after fail-to-stop collision in Knaresborough causes thousands of pounds of damage

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information after a collision in Knaresborough left a parked van with significant damage.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 17th Apr 2023, 11:46 BST- 1 min read

The collision happened on Fisher Street at 12.15pm on Friday, March 31 when a grey Suzuki SX4 car collided with a parked black VW Transporter van, causing about £5,000 worth of damage.

The Suzuki left the scene without leaving details.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with any information about the Suzuki is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information after a collision in Knaresborough left a van with significant damageNorth Yorkshire Police are appealing for information after a collision in Knaresborough left a van with significant damage
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information after a collision in Knaresborough left a van with significant damage
Most Popular

The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between March 30 and April 6

Officers are also urging any body shops that have recently been approached to repair a Suzuki SX4 with front-end damage to get in touch.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

You can email [email protected] or call 101 quoting the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230057691.

IN PICTURES: Here are 14 dogs available for adoption and looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch