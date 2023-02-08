North Yorkshire Police release images of drugs and weapons involved in Harrogate drugs bust

Angel Angelov and Tsonko Peev, both 25 and from Leeds, were sent to prison after pleading guilty to Class A drugs offences in Harrogate.

On the afternoon of November 10, officers from North Yorkshire Police’s Operation Expedite team in Harrogate stopped a vehicle on its way to the town from Leeds.

The driver, Angelov, was searched, and found with 26 bags of cocaine in a mint tin and a lock knife.

North Yorkshire Police have released images of drugs and weapons involved in a Harrogate drugs bust

As the investigation continued, the team stopped another vehicle on Leeds Road in Harrogate on December 5 with both Angelov and Peev inside.

This time, Angelov was found with 20 bags of cocaine hidden in the lining of his coat and a further 11 bags were found hidden by the vehicle’s handbrake.

Angelov and Peev were arrested and both charged with possession and intent to supply cocaine and Angelov was also charged with possessing a knife.

Both of the men pleaded guilty at York Crown Court on Febrary 7, Angelov was sentenced to five years and three months in prison and Peev was sentenced to two years and three months in prison.

PC George Frost, from the Operation Expedite team, said: “Following a swift investigation, two drug dealers have been taken off the streets of Harrogate, along with thousands of pounds worth of Class A drugs.

“Dealers like Angelov and Peev seek to exploit the vulnerabilities of users and their addictions for their own selfish financial gain.

"The effects of drug dealing and drug use are felt far and wide, leading to violence, anti-social behaviour and acquisitive crime.

Angel Angelov and Tsonko Peev have been jailed for a combined seven years for peddling cocaine in Harrogate

“I hope the people of Harrogate and wider North Yorkshire feel reassured by the result of the investigation and the jail sentences.