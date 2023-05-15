North Yorkshire Police release CCTV images after attempted arson attack at petrol station in Pateley Bridge

The incident happened at the Dales Market corner petrol station in the early hours of Sunday, May 14, between 1.45am and 2.45am.

Two men walked on to the forecourt at the petrol station and set a backpack alight before it then self-extinguished.

Yesterday afternoon, officers arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of arson and criminal damage.

North Yorkshire Police have released CCTV images after attempted arson at a petrol station in Pateley Bridge

He was interviewed and later released on conditional bail.

Officers are now appealing to members of the public to get in touch if they have any information which may assist with the ongoing investigation including being able to identify the man in the released CCTV images.

Detective Inspector Jill Cowling, from Harrogate CID, said: “We’re treating this incident as deliberate, and enquiries are continuing.

"Thankfully no one was injured, but we will be increasing police activity in the area to provide additional reassurance to the public.

“As part of the ongoing police investigation, I am now appealing for people to come forward about any suspicious activity at the location on the night of Saturday 13 and in the early hours of Sunday 14 May.”

Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for Jill Cowling.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.