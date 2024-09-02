North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man after mountain bike stolen from hotel in Harrogate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North Yorkshire Police has released a CCTV image of a man after a mountain bike was stolen from a hotel in Harrogate.

The incident happened at 8.30am on August 8 at the Cairn Hotel when a white male, in his late teens, is believed to have stolen a black Carrera mountain bike.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured in the CCTV image, as he may have information that will assist our investigation.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC 1604 Steve Mangham.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240142685 when providing any details regarding the incident.