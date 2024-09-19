North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after vehicle broken into and items stolen in Harrogate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation after items were stolen from a vehicle parked in Harrogate last week.

The incident happened overnight between Friday 13 and Saturday 14 September when items were stolen from a black KIA Sportage parked on Swarcliffe Road.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Residents are reminded to secure both their homes and vehicles.

“Other crime prevention measures to consider are removing any objects from view in vehicles, installing security lights and/or ring door bell cameras/CCTV.

"If you already have these measures in place - check they are working.”

If you have any information that could assist the police with their investigation, including if you heard or saw anything, or have any CCTV footage of the incident, you should get in contact with the police.

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240167554 when providing any information regarding the incident.