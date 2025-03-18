North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after vandals target three car parks across Harrogate district
In several incidents over the past few months, signs, ticket machines and cameras have been damaged at car parks at Swinsty, Blubberhouses and Stack Point.
This has caused disruption for people visiting the beauty spots.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We are actively monitoring the car parks and are taking actions necessary to identify those responsible – but we need your help.
“Have you witnessed anyone acting suspiciously or causing damage while visiting the area?
“Do you have a vehicle with a dash cam that was parked in the area?”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250022012 when providing any details regarding the incident.