North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after Range Rover stolen from property overnight in Harrogate
North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation after a vehicle was stolen overnight from the driveway of a property in Harrogate.
The incident happened overnight on Wednesday, April 30 when a Land Rover Range Rover was stolen from a driveway on Kingsway.
The police later located the vehicle on Stonefall Mews.
If you have any information regarding the incident, including any CCTV footage, you should get in contact with the police.
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250076244 when providing any details regarding the incident.