North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after Range Rover stolen from property overnight in Harrogate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation after a vehicle was stolen overnight from the driveway of a property in Harrogate.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened overnight on Wednesday, April 30 when a Land Rover Range Rover was stolen from a driveway on Kingsway.

The police later located the vehicle on Stonefall Mews.

If you have any information regarding the incident, including any CCTV footage, you should get in contact with the police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The police have launched an investigation after a Land Rover Range Rover was stolen overnight from the driveway of a property on Kingsway in Harrogate

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250076244 when providing any details regarding the incident.