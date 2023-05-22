News you can trust since 1836
North Yorkshire Police issue appeal to help find white transit van stolen in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police is asking members of the public to keep an eye out for a transit van that was stolen in Harrogate last week.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 22nd May 2023, 10:02 BST- 1 min read

The white Ford Transit T350 was stolen from Woodfield Road in Harrogate between 10.30pm on Thursday 18 and 8.00am on Friday 19 May.

The van has blacked out rear side panels on each side as well as red sun stickers on each rear side panel.

There is also an amber light fitted to the front of the roof on the driver’s side and it has the registration number BN63 WCJ.

North Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal to help find a white transit van that was stolen in Harrogate last weekNorth Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal to help find a white transit van that was stolen in Harrogate last week
If you see the stolen vehicle, or know where it is, you are urged to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Ben Robinson-Brockhill.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230089644 when providing any details.

