North Yorkshire Police issue appeal to help find horse trailer stolen in Tadcaster

North Yorkshire Police is asking members of the public to keep an eye out for a horse trailer that was stolen in Tadcaster last week.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 22nd May 2023, 09:18 BST- 1 min read

The black IFOR Williams trailer was stolen from Kirkby Wharfe in Tadcaster between Thursday 18 and Friday 19 May.

It has a registration number beginning AK66 and has a picture of a white horse on the side of it.

North Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal to help find a horse trailer that was stolen in Tadcaster last weekNorth Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal to help find a horse trailer that was stolen in Tadcaster last week
If you see the stolen vehicle, or know where it is, you are urged to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Caroline Saville.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number NYP-19052023-0228 when providing any details.

