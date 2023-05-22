North Yorkshire Police issue appeal to help find horse trailer stolen in Tadcaster

The black IFOR Williams trailer was stolen from Kirkby Wharfe in Tadcaster between Thursday 18 and Friday 19 May.

It has a registration number beginning AK66 and has a picture of a white horse on the side of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal to help find a horse trailer that was stolen in Tadcaster last week

If you see the stolen vehicle, or know where it is, you are urged to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Caroline Saville.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad