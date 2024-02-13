News you can trust since 1836
North Yorkshire Police issue appeal for information after trailer stolen from farm in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police is asking members of the public to keep an eye out for a trailer that has been stolen from a farm in Harrogate.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 13th Feb 2024, 10:03 GMT
Updated 13th Feb 2024, 10:03 GMT
The iFor Williams trailer was stolen from a farm in the Follifoot area on Saturday, January 27 between 9.30pm and 9.37pm.

The registration plate was removed prior to it being stolen.

The trailer is an iFor Williams, LM106G (10x6’62), 2700kg flatbed and is equipped with drop sides, headboard, tailboard, 8’ steel loading skids and a prop stand.

The police are asking members of the public to keep an eye out for a trailer that has been stolen from HarrogateThe police are asking members of the public to keep an eye out for a trailer that has been stolen from Harrogate
The serial number on the trailer is 5081013 Chassis no – B+439800.

If you see the stolen trailer, or know where it is, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC 160 Phil Evans.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240017411 when providing any details.

