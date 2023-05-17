North Yorkshire Police install second knife drop bin in Harrogate as part of new week-long campaign

To make it as easy as possible, ‘knife amnesty’ bins are being installed at police stations in Harrogate, York, Scarborough, Malton, Northallerton and Skipton police stations.

It’s part of a week-long campaign of police activity – in North Yorkshire and York, and right across the country.

North Yorkshire Police have created an interactive map showing where the knife bins are which you can view HERE.

North Yorkshire Police have installed a second knife drop bin in Harrogate as part of new week-long campaign

If you are disposing a knife, you should wrap it in thick paper or cardboard as a safety precaution, and bring it directly to one of the locations.

You do not have to give your name or any other details – just drop it in the clearly-marked bin.

The amnesty bins will be in place from Monday 15 till Sunday 21 May.

A permanent knife bin is also available in Harrogate, between Asda car park and Dragon Road car park, close to the recycling bins.

The aim of the bins is not only to reduce knife crime, but also give reassurance to people who simply want to dispose of unwanted knives and sharp objects – such as old kitchen knives or unused work tools – safely and securely.

Taking a knife out of circulation in this way prevents it from ever falling into the wrong hands, helping to keep communities safer.

In addition to the amnesty bins, throughout the week police will be speaking to young people to educate them about the dangers of knife crime.

They will also be carrying out high-visibility patrols, stop and searches and other enforcement activity in areas linked to possible knife crime.

Detective Superintendent Andrea Kell, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “It only takes one knife in the wrong hands to cause serious injury or even death.

"Knives destroy lives, it’s as simple as that.

“Every knife placed in an amnesty bin is one less knife that could be used as a lethal weapon on the streets.

"That’s why I’m urging everyone to take advantage of the opportunity to dispose of them this week.

“Our officers and staff use every tactic available to reduce the number of knife incidents, but we can't do it alone.

"By working together with our partners and the public we are more effective, responsive and can take steps to prevent people carrying and using knives.

“As well as disposing of knives safely, we need our communities to support us in giving information about those who carry them.

"Please, do the right thing – you might save a life.

"Contact us on 101, through our website or anonymously via fearless.org or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

