Harrogate drivers set to face five weeks of roadworks starting this week

The work will start on Cold Bath Road on Friday, October 7 and is expected to last for five weeks until November 11.

So that engineers can carry out the work safely and efficiently, and to protect the public, some traffic management measures will be put in place.

There will be three-way temporary traffic lights at St Mary’s Avenue throughout the duration of the works and will be manned between 7am to 7pm.

Signs will be displayed for motorists and a full signed diversion will be put in place.

Residents and businesses close to the works will be informed of the disruption and access will be maintained where possible.