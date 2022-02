More than a dozen anti-Semitic incidents recorded in North Yorkshire

The Community Security Trust said record levels of anti-Jewish sentiment nationally shows how difficult last year was for Jewish people in Britain.

In North Yorkshire, 14 anti-Semitic incidents towards Jewish people, organisations or property were reported to the CST in 2021.

This was in line with the year before, and more than the five recorded in 2019.

Last year, there were 13 incidents of abusive behaviour – the most common type.

There was also one incident of mass-produced anti-Semitic literature, such as leaflets.

The charity defines an incident as any malicious act which has anti-Semitic motivation or content, or the targeting of a victim because they are – or are believed to be – Jewish.

The CST said a record 2,255 such incidents occurred across the UK in 2021 – up 34% from 1,684 the previous year.

Reports peaked during a time of heightened conflict between Israel and Palestine, with 661 in May alone – a record monthly total.

Meanwhile, 182 hate incidents happened at schools or involved school pupils or staff last year – up from 54 in 2020, and the most ever.

Mark Gardner, CST chief executive, said: “Record levels of anti-Jewish racism, reported by our Jewish community to CST and police, show how difficult last year was for Jews across Britain."

He said such hatred can grow over time, with perpetrators of these attacks taking any excuse to abuse Jews publicly.

The CST recorded 176 violent anti-Semitic incidents last year, including three classed as extreme because they involved grievous bodily harm or a threat to life, and 82 instances of damage or desecration of Jewish property.

A further 1,844 incidents involved abusive behaviour carried out verbally or via social media, through anti-Semitic graffiti, or one-off hate mail.

The CST also received 16 reports of so-called Zoom-bombing, where video calls are hijacked with anti-Semitic material, although the total number of online incidents fell by 13% in 2021.

Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said: “It is truly appalling that incidents of anti-Jewish hate have now reached record levels – and for this to be increasing shows just how far we have to go to remove the stain of anti-Semitism from our society.

“We need urgent action to tackle these vile incidents wherever they arise, be it in schools, on our streets or online.”

She added: “These statistics are shocking and a stark reminder that the racism of anti-Semitism has not been eradicated.