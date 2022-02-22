Police appeal after £6k of antiques and collectable items stolen in Ripon burglary

Police are appealing for witnesses to a burglary where £6,000 worth of collectable items and a valuable air rifle were stolen.

The incident happened on Kirkgate in Ripon between 7pm and 7.30pm on February 11 when a man forced entry to the property and took the antiques and collectables.

The same suspect returned to the shop at around 10pm and forced entry for a second time, before leaving with an old collectable air rifle of substantial value.

The items include the £2 coin collection, pictured, a sports medal, and a tachymetre.

Officers from North Yorkshire Police are asking anyone in the area at the time, or who has seen the items for sale, to get in touch.