Police appeal after £6k of antiques and collectable items stolen in Ripon burglary
Police are appealing for witnesses to a burglary where £6,000 worth of collectable items and a valuable air rifle were stolen.
The incident happened on Kirkgate in Ripon between 7pm and 7.30pm on February 11 when a man forced entry to the property and took the antiques and collectables.
The same suspect returned to the shop at around 10pm and forced entry for a second time, before leaving with an old collectable air rifle of substantial value.
The items include the £2 coin collection, pictured, a sports medal, and a tachymetre.
Officers from North Yorkshire Police are asking anyone in the area at the time, or who has seen the items for sale, to get in touch.
Anyone with any information should dial 101, press 2 and ask to speak to Mark Nursey, or email [email protected] and quote reference number 12220024878.