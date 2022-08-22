Man jailed for three years after admitting theft of Harrogate woman's MBE

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shane Bainbridge, 31, broke into Patrycia Scott’s home in Wayside Avenue and stole a “considerable quantity of personal items” including her MBE medal, prosecutor Brooke Morrison told York Crown

Court.

Shane Bainbridge was jailed for three years and three months today at York Crown Court.

Bainbridge, of King Edward Road, Ripon, was arrested nearby with a “couple of sacks containing (the victim’s) property”, she added.

He was charged with stealing jewellery, cash and the MBE medal during the burglary, which occurred on March 8.

Bainbridge denied the offence right up until the day of trial today (Monday, August 22) when he entered a last-minute guilty plea.