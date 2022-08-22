Man jailed for three years after admitting theft of Harrogate woman's MBE
A man has been jailed for over three years after he admitted stealing an MBE medal, jewellery and cash during a burglary at a woman’s home in Harrogate.
Shane Bainbridge, 31, broke into Patrycia Scott’s home in Wayside Avenue and stole a “considerable quantity of personal items” including her MBE medal, prosecutor Brooke Morrison told York Crown
Court.
Bainbridge, of King Edward Road, Ripon, was arrested nearby with a “couple of sacks containing (the victim’s) property”, she added.
He was charged with stealing jewellery, cash and the MBE medal during the burglary, which occurred on March 8.
Bainbridge denied the offence right up until the day of trial today (Monday, August 22) when he entered a last-minute guilty plea.
Judge Sean Morris, the Recorder of York, jailed him for three years and three months.