Man arrested in relation to the death of teenager Bailey Chadwick after fatal hit-and-run near Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police have asked that the public do not speculate on social media to avoid prejudicing any potential future court proceedings.

North Yorkshire Police officers investigating the fatal hit-and-run road traffic collision which claimed the life of 19-year-old Bailey Chadwick have made an arrest.

Bailey Chadwick, was found dead on the B6265 at Ripley Bank, between Glasshouses and Pateley Bridge just after 3am on Sunday (July 20) morning.

Police believe he was struck by a vehicle travelling west sometime between 1.44am and 3.10am.

The arrest comes after North Yorkshire Police joined Bailey’s family to make an emotional appeal for information at the scene of the fatal collision.

A police spokesperson said: “Late last night (Thursday, July 24) a man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He is currently in police custody.

“Please note that the public should not speculate on social media to avoid prejudicing any potential future court proceedings.

“The incident happened on the B6265 at Lupton Bank, between Pateley Bridge and Glasshouses, as Bailey was walking home during the early hours of Sunday.

“We continue to appeal for information, if you can help, please email the Major Collision Investigation Team at [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12250133851.

“Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or make an online report. Again, quote reference number 12250133851.”