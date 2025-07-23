Bailey Chadwick, 19, was tragically killed on the B6265 at Lupton Bank, between Harrogate and Pateley Bridge, as he was walking home during the early hours of Sunday (July 20)

Police appeal for information as family of Bailey Chadwick, the teenager killed in hit and run incident on Sunday (July 20), give a heartbreaking statement at the scene of the collision.

Bailey Chadwick, 19, was found dead on the B6265 at Ripley Bank, between Glasshouses and Pateley Bridge just after 3am on Sunday morning.

Police believe he was struck by a vehicle travelling west sometime between 1.44am and 3.10am.

Today (July 23), Detective Inspector Jill Cowling from the Major Collision Investigation Team stood at the location of Sunday’s fatal hit-and-run alongside Bailey’s Mum Dayle and Bailey’s stepdad Daniel to directly appeal to the public for information.

Detective Inspector Jill Cowling said: “My thoughts at this time are with Bailey’s, family and friends, as they face the overwhelming grief caused by the loss of their beloved Bailey. Over the coming days and weeks, we will continue to ensure that they are supported by our specialist family leaders.

“I am also aware of how much this terrible incident has understandably shocked residents in the close knit local communities around Pateley Bridge and the surrounding villages. At this distressing time, the many messages of love and kind words about Bailey are hugely appreciated and welcomed by his family.

“Bailey was socializing with his friends in Pateley Bridge after finishing his shift at the local pub, he was then headed home on foot when he was struck by a vehicle.

“We are interested in speaking to anyone who was in this area between 1:44am and 3:10am the early hours of Sunday, July 20.

“You may not have realized at the time you've collided with Bailey as he walked home, but now is the time to come forward. The grief endured by Bailey's family is further compounded by the fact that the driver has not yet come forward.

“Bailey had everything to look forward to in his life. He was a well loved, popular young man with a lifetime of adventures ahead of him. Now this is all gone.

“We are conducting extensive and detailed investigations with numerous lines of inquiries, including CCTV. As the driver, this is your opportunity to come to us before we come to you.

“I am extremely grateful to everyone who has already come forward with information. I urge anyone who can help with the investigation into this tragic issue to Contact North Yorkshire Police on 101”

Bailey’s stepdad Daniel, said: “Bailey should be living his best life, seeing a new country, exploring and meeting new people- but instead he was left alone to die.

"Bailey was torn away from us at such a young age, the fact that someone knows who was driving that night is heartbreaking for all of us.

“Please, if it's you, do the right thing and speak to the police. If you have any information which will help trace the person responsible, please help. If you have any empathy in you whatsoever, it is the least that you can do.”

If you can help, email the Major Collision Investigation Team at [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12250133851.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or make an online report. Again, quote reference number 12250133851.