In the early hours of Wednesday morning, a man broke into a home in a village near Boroughbridge while the occupant was sleeping.

During that time, the occupant woke up, startling the intruder who then fled the scene.

Within minutes, North Yorkshire Police had officers in the area where they spotted a parked van.

The man was found in a hedgerow nearby and he was handcuffed and arrested.

While officers were at the scene, they received a further report that some garden tools had just been stolen from a nearby property.

A man in his 40s from Barnsley has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and is currently in police cells while investigations continue.