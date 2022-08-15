Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on August 3:

Duncan Alastair Lund, 30, was fined £450 and had eight points added to his licence for driving without due care and attention. He was driving a Volvo when the incident occurred in Chain Bar Lane, Killinghall, on October 20 last year. Lund, of Main Street, Hebden, was ordered to pay £110 prosecution costs and a £45 statutory surcharge.

Jane Louisa Parkin, 55, of Peckfield Close, Hampsthwaite, was fined £230 and had three points added to her licence for speeding, but there was no disqualification under the totting-up procedure due to mitigating circumstances. She was in a Ford Fiesta which was driven at a speed exceeding 60mph on the A59 at Beamsley, Hazelwood, on August 4, 2021. She was ordered to pay £90 costs and a £34 surcharge, but there was no disqualification because she needed her car for her work as a nurse and she was the main breadwinner for her family.

Harrogate Magistrate's Court.

Arnold Pfeifer, 38, from North Stainley, was given a 12-week jail sentence and six-month motoring ban for driving while disqualified and obstructing a police officer. He was stopped in Sandhutton Lane, Sandhutton, on May 23. Pfeifer, of Kirkby Road to Breckamore, was jailed because there had been a “blatant attempt to avoid justice”. He was also made to pay a £128 surcharge. There was no separate penalty for driving without insurance. Pfeifer was given a six-week jail sentence for wilfully obstructing a traffic constable, but this will run concurrently with the 12-week sentence for driving while disqualified. There was also a two-week prison sentence for failing to surrender to court custody on June 6, but this was also concurrent to the three-month sentence.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on August 4:

Joshua Hines, 20, of High Street, Knaresborough, was given a 12-month driving ban for failing to provide a specimen for analysis. The offence occurred in High Street on July 19, when Hines failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis following a suspected driving offence. He was fined £323 and ordered to pay £85 costs, along with a statutory surcharge of £129.

David Kane, 44, of Forest Close, Harrogate, was given a 12-month conditional discharge for assaulting a named man at the Co-Operative Food store on Knaresborough Road, Harrogate. The attack occurred on July 8. Kane was ordered to pay £150 compensation to the victim, along with £35 costs and a £26 surcharge.

Samuel Knox, 26, of Kingsway, Huby, was fined £566 and had six points added to his licence for driving without insurance. The offence was detected at Almscliffe Hall on Harrogate Road, Huby, on April 8. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £57 surcharge.

Martin Hendy, 55, was ordered to pay £200 compensation to a triage nurse he assaulted at Harrogate District Hospital. Hendy, of Westmoreland Street, Harrogate, assaulted the named woman on November 10, 2021. He denied the offence but was found guilty after trial.

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on August 5:

Christopher Renton, 36, of Garten Close, Knaresborough, was given a 12-month motoring ban for drug-driving. He was stopped in Greengate Lane, Knaresborough, on June 6, when a blood test revealed he was over the specified limit for cannabis. He was fined £192 and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge.

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on August 6: